/R E P E A T -- The Last RBC Taylor Prize / Ben McNally Books & Brunch event to be held Sunday March 1st at 10 am in Toronto/

TORONTO, Feb. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - The RBC Taylor Prize and Ben McNally Books are presenting the 20th annual Books & Brunch featuring the five finalists for the 2020 RBC Taylor Prize on Sunday, March 1st at 10:00 a.m. in the Vanity Fair Ballroom of the Omni King Edward Hotel in downtown Toronto.

The Brunch is an opportunity for the public to meet all five finalists and hear them discuss their books.

A tradition since the first awarding of the Prize in 2000, this event always sells out. This is the last year for the Taylor Prize and therefore the last year for the Taylor Prize / Ben McNally Books and Brunch. Tickets are now on sale for just $60.

The authors of the five books shortlisted for the 2019 RBC Taylor Prize who will speak and their books are:

The Mosquito by Timothy C. Winegard

The Reality Bubble by Ziya Tong

Highway of Tears by Jessica McDiarmid

Had it Coming by Robyn Doolittle

Bush Runner by Mark Bourrie

What: The 2020 RBC Taylor Prize Shortlist Books & Brunch presented by Ben McNally Books

When: Sunday, March 1, 2020 at 10:00 am

Where: Vanity Fair Ballroom, 2nd Floor, Omni King Edward Hotel

Tickets: $60 purchased in advance by calling Ben McNally Books 416.361.0032

The annual Taylor Prize will be awarded Monday, March 2nd at a gala luncheon. The Prize consists of $5000 for each of the finalists, and a further $25,000 for the winner. The finalists and the winner are supported by an extensive promotional campaign.

The media sponsors are The Globe and Mail, Cision, Quill & Quire magazine, and Howl Radio. In-kind sponsors include Ben McNally Books, Event Source, Toronto International Festival of Authors, and The Omni King Edward Hotel.

