/R E P E A T -- Teens Learn to Drive Inc. Launches the #LikeYouCare Campaign/

WOODBRIDGE, ON, June 14, 2019 /CNW/ - Non-profit Teens Learn to Drive Inc. (TL2D) will launch their #LikeYouCare Campaign and PSA at the 407ETR Corporate Office, 6300 Steeles Ave W, Woodbridge, ON, on Tuesday June 18th, 2019 at 10:45 am est.

TL2D's founder, Anne Marie Hayes, and members of her team will speak about the campaign's goal of changing driving culture by reminding drivers that the choices they make affect the people around them – not just cars. The PSA and follow-up video were created by youth for youth but the messages are universal.

The event is sponsored by 407ETR. Their President and Chief Executive Officer, Andres Sacristan will speak about 407ETR's goal of increasing road safety awareness and the partnership with TL2D. Members of the TL2D team will be available for questions following the speeches and videos.

Teens Learn to Drive is a non-profit whose mission is to reduce death and injury from traffic crashes. They run educational events in high schools across Ontario and create fun resources and campaigns that promote driving safety.

SOURCE Teens Learn to Drive

For further information: Teens Learn to Drive Inc., Anne Marie Hayes, (647) 227-4220, AMHayes@TeensLearntoDrive.com