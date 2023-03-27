/R E P E A T -- Stronger Together Conference: Antisemitism Education in Thornhill, Ontario, Canada/

THORNHILL, ON, Feb. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - The Stronger Together Conference, an event focused on educating the public about antisemitism, will take place on Sunday, April 2, 2023 from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm in Thornhill, Ontario. The conference will feature keynote speeches from Rabbi Shmuley Boteach, David Bernstein, and Hannah Alper, as well as workshops developed for students, parents, educators, community members, and policy makers.

The conference is a unique opportunity for the community to come together and learn about the history and current state of antisemitism, as well as the ways in which it can be combatted. Attendees will hear from experts in the field, engage in interactive workshops, and have the opportunity to network with like-minded individuals who are committed to fighting antisemitism.

The rise in Jew-hatred in Canada and in many other places around the globe clearly demonstrate why such a conference is sorely needed. If we do not all come together in order to combat this unacceptable form of discrimination, it can lead to much worse. History has shown that what begins with targeted attacks against the Jewish community never ends there. The hatred grows and spreads like a disease.

"This conference provides a platform for an open dialogue on this important issue, and we hope that attendees will come away empowered to recognize, define and counter antisemitism, as well as understand various ways in which they can engage in action to ensure that we do everything that we can to eliminate Jew-hatred and discrimination," said Rabbi Corey Margolese, the conference Chair.

After a day of dealing with serious topics, the conference ends with a DJ lead party celebrating Israel's 75 birthday.

To register for the event, please visit https://strongertogether.co.il/

We look forward to seeing you there!

SOURCE JTeach.ca

For further information: [email protected]