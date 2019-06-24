/R E P E A T -- Special Media Preview - Invitation - "Toronto of the Future®" architecture & real estate showcase NOT-TO-BE-MISSED!/

TORONTO, June 21, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ -

EVENT: FREE ADMISSION FOR ALL TORONTONIANS

FROM JUNE 25 TO JULY 1

TORONTO OF THE FUTURE® - Architecture & Real Estate Showcase

MEDIA PREVIEW : Monday, June 24th from 1 pm to 3 pm (special visit for media representatives accompanied by the organizers)

VENUE: Metro Hall, 55 John Street, downtown Toronto

Event info: This unique not-to-be missed event, co-hosted in collaboration with the City of Toronto, and sponsored by The One – Mizrahi Developments, will feature groundbreaking 3D scale models, illustrations, renderings and virtual presentations from top architects, contractors, developers and government agencies, including the City Planning Division of the City of Toronto. The displays will include various projects under construction, approved, planned or envisioned.

ALL TORONTONIANS ARE INVITED TO VISIT THIS SPECIAL EXHIBITION FOR FREE !

OPENING HOURS OF THE EXHIBITION (open to the public, free of charge)

Tuesday June 25, 9:00 am – 9:00 pm

Wednesday June 26, 9:00 am – 9:00 pm

Thursday June 27, 9:00 am – 9:00 pm

Friday June 28, 9:00 am – 9:00 pm

Saturday June 29, 10:00 am – 5:00 pm

Sunday June 30, 10:00 am – 5:00 pm

Monday July 1st, 9:00 am – 5:00 pm

Please confirm if you would like to visit and cover TORONTO OF THE FUTURE® showcase during this media preview, take pictures or interview Toronto of the Future® spokespersons.

https://www.facebook.com/totf.ca/

