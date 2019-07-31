/R E P E A T -- SNC-Lavalin to hold second quarter earnings conference call and webcast on August 1, 2019/

MONTREAL, July 22, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSX: SNC) will hold a conference call to review results for its second quarter 2019, and discuss its new strategic direction and corporate reorganization. The public is invited to listen to the conference call on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Daylight Time). Participants will be Ian L. Edwards, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer and Sylvain Girard, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer. Financial results will be released earlier that day.

A live audio webcast of the conference call and an accompanying slide presentation will be available at www.investors.snclavalin.com . The call will also be accessible by telephone, please dial toll free at 1 888 394 8218 in North America, or dial 647 484 0475 in Toronto, 438 968 3560 in Montreal, or 080 0279 7204 in the United Kingdom.

A recording of the conference call will be available on our website within 24 hours following the call.

About SNC-Lavalin

Founded in 1911, SNC-Lavalin is a global engineering professional services and project management company and a major player in the ownership of infrastructure. From offices around the world, SNC-Lavalin's employees think beyond engineering. SNC-Lavalin's teams provide comprehensive project solutions – including capital investment, consulting, design, engineering, construction management, sustaining capital and operations and maintenance – to clients across the EDPM (engineering, design and project management), Infrastructure, Nuclear, and Resources businesses. www.snclavalin.com

For further information: Media: Daniela Pizzuto, Director, External Communications, 514-393-8000, ext. 54772, media@snclavalin.com; Investors, Denis Jasmin, Vice President, Investor Relations, 514-393-8000, ext. 57553, denis.jasmin@snclavalin.com

