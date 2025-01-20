MONTREAL, Jan. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - "Tobacco also affects the lives of your loved ones", is the theme of Quebec Tobacco-Free Week for the launch of its 48th edition. From January 19 to 25, the Quebec Council on Tobacco and Health (QCTH), which coordinates the campaign, its partners and the Ministry of Health and Social Services, are mobilizing to raise awareness among Quebecers about the harmful effects of smoking.

Tobacco can disrupt daily life and family balance in a split second

Supported by the campaign's signature, the advertisement addresses how tobacco can disrupt daily life and family balance in a split second. The viewer follows a mother, at night, in her car with her two children in the emergency room parking lot after their father had a stroke during dinner. The advertisement reminds us that beyond the statistics, tobacco causes real people to suffer.

"Every week we receive heartbreaking testimonials from people who are seriously ill or suffering because of smoking. This year's advertisement was an opportunity to highlight the devastating repercussions of this industry. We are convinced that the perspective of loved ones will resonate with people who smoke to encourage them to quit," comments Dominique Claveau, Acting Executive Director of the QCTH.

Smoking doubles the risk of heart attack or stroke

Despite progress in the fight against smoking in recent years, tobacco remains a public health problem: 12.5% of Quebecers smoke.

In 2025, many people continue to suffer from smoking-related illnesses. These diseases can strike suddenly and devastate everything in their path: smoking doubles the risk of heart attack or stroke, and even death.

Concretely, in Quebec, 13,000 people die each year as a result of smoking-related illnesses.

Quitting smoking and offering yourself and your loved ones a serene life

Quitting smoking is offering yourself and your loved ones a serene life. That's why the CQTS invites people who want to quit smoking to use the I QUIT services:

Confidential, free help that has proven effective for Quebecers who want to quit smoking or vaping;

Smoking cessation professionals are available to offer online help (jarrete.qc.ca / iquitnow.qc.ca), help by phone (1 866 JARRETE (1 866 527-7383)), or in-person help at Quebec's smoking cessation centres.

Recognize the signs of stroke

The organization also invites the general public to learn the main signs of stroke through the campaign FAST de Cœur + AVC, a medical emergency that strikes without warning. Simply knowing these signs can save a life :

F : Is the face drooping ?

A : Inability to raise both arms normally ?

C : Slurred speech, trouble pronouncing ?

T : Time to call 9-1-1

About the Quebec Council on Tobacco and Health

A tobacco-free Quebec. This is the bold vision of the Quebec Council on Tobacco and Health (QCTH). Since 1976, the QCTH has come a long way and will continue to pave the way by mobilizing and bringing together stakeholders from various sectors to eradicate the leading cause of preventable death in Quebec, smoking. Building on its historic victory against Canadian cigarette companies in the CQTS-Blais class action lawsuit for Quebec tobacco victims, the QCTH is also committed to preventing cannabis and vaping.

