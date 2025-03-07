MONTREAL, March 6, 2025 /CNW/ - After decades of legal battles in various Canadian courts, the Ontario Superior Court of Justice has approved the Plans of Compromise and Arrangement proposed by the mediator and the monitors of the tobacco companies, marking a major step forward for tobacco victims and their heirs.

This court approval brings an end to years of uncertainty and establishes a structured framework for the distribution of funds to victims, their heirs, and governments. It represents the culmination of more than 25 years of legal proceedings to ensure that tobacco victims receive compensation in recognition of the harm they have suffered.

"Today, we take a decisive step toward justice for tobacco victims after an excessively long legal battle. My thoughts go out to all these individuals and their families who never stopped believing in this cause, particularly to Mr. Jean-Yves Blais, who championed the CQTS cause, as well as his wife and son, who persevered after his passing. We encourage all those eligible for the CQTS-Blais class action to register now at recourstabac.com to receive the compensation they are entitled to," stated Dominique Claveau, Interim Executive Director of CQTS.

Next Steps: Upcoming Claims Process

In the coming weeks, several administrative steps must be completed, and a start date for the claims period will be determined. This crucial phase will allow eligible beneficiaries, including tobacco victims, their heirs, and the heirs of heirs, to submit their compensation claims.

Once the claims process is clarified, the CQTS/Blais class action team will hold a briefing with journalists to explain the claims procedure in detail for Quebec victims and their eligible estates, as well as the support available to them free of charge.

A Simplified Process for Claimants

To facilitate access to compensation, a dedicated platform has already been set up at recourstabac.com. Claimants will find all the necessary information, including eligibility criteria, required documents, and step-by-step instructions for submitting their claim. To this end, the CQTS/Blais class action lawyers, RAMQ, and the Government of Quebec are in discussions to ease access to medical records and official documents required for claims.

It is important to note that registrations for deceased individuals can be completed by their heirs on the website (recourstabac.com) or by phone (1-888-880-1844) without requiring a health insurance number. No medical documentation will be required at the initial registration stage.

Historic Compensation for Victims

As a reminder, $4.119 billion has been reserved for Quebec victims of the CQTS-Blais class action. Individual compensation amounts can reach up to $100,000 for throat or lung cancer and up to $30,000 for emphysema. According to the criteria established in the Quebec court ruling, eligible individuals must have been diagnosed before March 12, 2012, and be alive as of November 20, 1998.

Other Canadian victims diagnosed between March 8, 2015, and March 8, 2019, may also receive compensation of up to $60,000.

Furthermore, $1 billion will be allocated to the creation of a charitable foundation dedicated to funding programs aimed at combating tobacco-related diseases.

In his ruling, Chief Justice Geoffrey B. Morawetz emphasized the importance of this plan for victims.

"The Claimants, who wil be receiving meaningful compensation as a result of the sanctioning of the CCAA Plans, have waited long enough. Litigation was commenced in 1998. Judgment was obtained in 2015 and confirmed on appellate review in 2019. The CCAA Proceedings were commenced in 2019 and are before this court today to be sanctioned. Thousands of Claimants have sadly passed away during this period. The QCAPs and the PCCs have waited long enough to receive compensation. The wait, for many, has been intolerable. That wait ends today." (paragraph 172.)

"We would like to thank Chief Justice Morawetz, The Honourable Warren K. Winkler K.C., médiator, and everyone who contributed, directly or indirectly, to the conclusion of this plan and this long legal battle. Without their sense of justice, dedication, and commitment, this plan would never have come to fruition, and tobacco victims would not have been recognized as such," concluded André Lespérance on behalf of Quebec Class Counsel.

