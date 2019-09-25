/R E P E A T -- Sirona Biochem to Present Additional Clinical Results of TFC-1067 at Cosmetic 360 in Paris, France/

VANCOUVER, Sept. 25, 2019 /CNW/ - Sirona Biochem Corp. (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (US-OTC: SRBCF) ("Sirona") announced that its Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Geraldine Deliencourt-Godefroy, will represent Sirona at Cosmetic 360 in Paris, October 16-17, 2019. Since 2015, Cosmetic 360 has become an exclusive international event that allows the most influential cosmetic companies and industry decision makers to access the latest advancements in science.

Dr. Deliencourt-Godefroy will be joined by lab colleague Dr. Jocelyne Legoedec as well as Ms. Michelle Seltenrich, Vice President Operations, to present the most recent advancements of Sirona's novel skin lightener, TFC-1067. Additional detailed clinical results will be available, and the team will have the opportunity to meet one-on-one with international skincare companies and explore potential collaborations for this innovative compound. Thanks to compelling clinical evidence of superiority to selectively remove dark spots in comparison to a leading brand containing hydroquinone, previous challenges to partnering have been overcome and Sirona is now well positioned with TFC-1067.

"Our recently completed licensing and supply agreement with Rodan + Fields validated our science and confirmed the Company's ability to commercialize TFC-1067. This puts us in a much stronger position when entering discussions with companies interested in this compound. We anticipate significant interest in Europe where hydroquinone is banned because of its toxicity. Michelle Seltenrich has been involved in licensing and M&A throughout her career and was instrumental in completing the Rodan + Fields agreement beginning with the very first introductory meetings through to its successful completion. I have chosen the current team with great confidence they will open doors to a new partnering opportunity for TFC-1067," said Dr. Howard Verrico, CEO of Sirona Biochem.

"With TFChem being based in France and the tremendous government support we receive, there is great excitement in attending Cosmetic 360. This event is also sponsored in part by Rodan + Fields. In the past, interested companies have looked for clinical proof of efficacy for TFC-1067. We now have that, and I anticipate this to be an outstanding opportunity to showcase our achievements," reports Dr. Deliencourt-Godefroy. "We are fully committed and dedicated to expanding the commercial opportunities to bring TFC-1067 to the global marketplace, and this is our primary focus in attending Cosmetic 360," said Dr. Deliencourt-Godefroy.

About Cosmetic 360

Cosmetic 360 is an innovative-centered trade fair for the cosmetic industry. The conference brings together professionals and industry representatives from all over the world. All facets of the cosmetic industry are represented at the conference including raw materials, formulation, packaging, testing and analysis, finished products, and distribution. More information on the conference can be found at www.cosmetic-360.com/en.

About Sirona Biochem Corp.

Sirona Biochem is a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company with a proprietary platform technology. Sirona specializes in stabilizing carbohydrate molecules with the goal of improving efficacy and safety. New compounds are patented for maximum revenue potential.

Sirona's compounds are licensed to leading companies around the world in return for licensing fees, milestone fees and ongoing royalty payments. Sirona's laboratory, TFChem, is located in France and is the recipient of multiple French national scientific awards and European Union and French government grants. For more information, please visit www.sironabiochem.com.

