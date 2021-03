/R E P E A T -- Sirona Biochem Reports Excellent Results in New Clinical Study on TFC-1067/

VANCOUVER, BC, March 31, 2021 /CNW/ - Sirona Biochem Corp. (TSXV: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (US-OTC: SRBCF) ("Sirona") is pleased to announce that the second clinical trial of the active ingredient, TFC-1067, has been completed with excellent results.

The trial, which concluded on January 22nd, 2021, was managed by Dermscan (a division of Eurofins), a global leader in cosmetic clinical trials. The study's endpoint was to determine the compound's ability to selectively reduce areas of hyperpigmentation and dark spots of the skin while not creating a "halo" around the spot, which is a known side effect of other treatments. Multiple parameters were measured including the added effects of the higher concentration of TFC-1067 and a boosted formulation.

Results of the trial included:

A significant decrease in spot intensity

A significant decrease in spot size

A significant decrease in dark spots versus surrounding skin tone

Optimal results were obtained with the higher concentration and improved formulation:

100% of participants agreed their complexion was illuminated

100% of participants agreed their complexion was brighter

100% of participants agreed their skin was more even in tone

100% of participants agreed the product blurred imperfections

100% of participants agreed the product prevented new dark spots from occurring

100% of participants agreed the spot size and mark was reduced

100% of participants agreed the intensity of dark spots was reduced

100% of participants would purchase the product

Due to contractual obligations, further disclosures will not be made at this time.

The Company also reports an increase in international interest in the project since the commercial launch of TFC-1067.

About Sirona Biochem Corp.

Sirona Biochem is a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company with a proprietary platform technology. Sirona specializes in stabilizing carbohydrate molecules with the goal of improving efficacy and safety. New compounds are patented for maximum revenue potential.

Sirona's compounds are licensed to leading companies around the world in return for licensing fees, milestone fees and ongoing royalty payments. Sirona's laboratory, TFChem, is located in France and is the recipient of multiple French national scientific awards and European Union and French government grants. For more information, please visit www.sironabiochem.com.

