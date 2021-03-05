/R E P E A T -- Shoppers Drug Mart marks historic COVID milestone with first vaccine in pharmacy/

Vaccines are available today in Alberta at more than 40 Loblaw-owned pharmacies, with more pharmacies expecting shipments in the coming week.

