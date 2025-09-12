Shoppers Drug Mart Officially Opens Doors to Seven Pharmacy Care Clinics in Surrey, BC

New clinics will significantly increase access to healthcare in Canada's fastest-growing city

TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Shoppers Drug Mart has officially opened the doors of all seven of the Pharmacy Care Clinics in Surrey, announced earlier this year. This significant milestone will provide the community with expanded access to primary care services at a time of rapid growth, ahead of the company's original schedule.

"Shoppers Drug Mart is proud to do its part to help the residents of Surrey, one of the fastest-growing cities in the country, by increasing access to the primary care services they need and deserve," said David Markwell, President of Shoppers Drug Mart. "The seven new clinic locations, with extended, after-hours care, are designed to directly support the community and take pressure off local emergency rooms and physicians. This is about ensuring families can get the care they need, when they need it, right in their own neighbourhood."

Thoughtfully designed to improve the overall patient experience, each of these seven clinics offer unique features such as child-friendly exam rooms, accessible waiting areas, and an onsite "care concierge" dedicated to providing personalized support and ensuring a smooth visit for every patient. The clinics also provide patients access to a range of pharmacy healthcare services, including the assessment and treatment of injuries and common conditions such as urinary tract infections and pink eye – free of charge with a valid British Columbia health card.

"Timely access to care and trusted health advice are at the heart of pharmacy care clinics," said Josie Osborne, Minister of Health. "With the new Evergreen Mall location, along with others opening across Surrey, people will be able to get injections, medication reviews, and assessments for minor illnesses close to home - often with little or no wait."

"As Surrey continues to grow, access to health care is more important than ever," said Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke. "These seven new clinics are improving access to care for residents, while helping ease pressure on emergency rooms and family doctors. Thank you to Shoppers Drug Mart for their commitment to our community and for helping to build a healthier future for Surrey residents."

"I'm pleased to welcome the new Pharmacy Care Clinic to Fleetwood," said Jagrup Brar, MLA for Surrey – Fleetwood. "This initiative will enhance access to timely, community-based healthcare and support the wellbeing of families across Surrey. It's encouraging to see partnerships like this bringing innovative services closer to home."

The seven Pharmacy Care Clinics opened by Shoppers Drug Mart in the community of Surrey are located at:

7538 120th Street, Surrey, BC , V3W 3N1

, V3W 3N1 18677 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC , V3S 8E7

, V3S 8E7 5157 56 Avenue, Unit 100, Surrey, BC , V3S 9A5

, V3S 9A5 15691 104th Ave, Surrey, BC , V4N 2H4

, V4N 2H4 8962 152nd Street, Surrey, BC , V3R 4E4

, V3R 4E4 2830 96th Avenue, Surrey, BC , V3V 6A8

, V3V 6A8 7322 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC , V3W 5A5

