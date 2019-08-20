/R E P E A T -- Scotiabank to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Results/

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Scotiabank will announce its third quarter results on Tuesday, August 27, 2019.

Scotiabank Results News Release

A news release of the Bank's third quarter results will be issued in Canada and the U.S. over CNW Group at approximately 6:00 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, August 27, 2019.

Scotiabank Results Conference Call

The conference call will take place on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at 8:15 a.m. EDT and is expected to last approximately one hour.

Interested parties are invited to access the call live:

Via telephone, in listen-only mode, by calling 647-484-0473 or 1-800-289-0459 ( North America toll-free) using access code 350989#. Please call shortly before 8:15 a.m. EDT .

During the call, listeners may also wish to refer to the third quarter results posted on the Investor Relations page at www.scotiabank.com .

Following discussion of the results by Scotiabank executives, there will be a question and answer session.

Conference Call Archive

A telephone replay of the call will be available between Tuesday, August 27, 2019 and Wednesday, September 11, 2019, by calling 647-436-0148 or 1-888-203-1112 (North America toll-free). The access code is 3040720#.

The archived audio webcast will be available on the Investor Relations page at www.scotiabank.com from approximately 6:00 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, for three months.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is Canada's international bank and a leading financial services provider in the Americas. We are dedicated to helping our more than 25 million customers become better off through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of more than 99,000 employees and assets of over $1 trillion (as at April 30, 2019), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit www.scotiabank.com and follow us on Twitter @ScotiabankViews.

For further information: Philip Smith, Investor Relations, Scotiabank, 416-863-2866; Annie Cuerrier, Global Communications, Scotiabank, 416-775-0828

