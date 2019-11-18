/R E P E A T -- Principal researcher of new Fire Following an Earthquake in Montreal study available for media interviews/

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2019 /CNW/ - A study by the Institute for Catastrophic Loss Reduction (ICLR) to be released at 9 am ET November 19 has found that significant damage may result from fire following a severe earthquake in the Montreal area. The study concludes that Montreal is not prepared for such an eventuality, but that expected negative impacts could be reduced significantly through several loss prevention actions outlined in the report.

Fire following earthquake in the Montreal region was prepared by Charles Scawthorn. Dr. Scawthorn also authored the 2001 ICLR study Assessment of Risk due to Fire Following Earthquake Lower Mainland British Columbia and studies assessing San Francisco, Los Angeles and Tokyo. He is the leading authority on managing the risk of fire following an earthquake.

Dr. Scawthorn will be in Montreal on November 18 and 19 and is available for both telephone and in-person/in-studio interviews.

Fire following earthquake in the Montreal region was sponsored by SCOR Reinsurance Group, Desjardins Insurance, Aviva Canada and iA Financial Group.

The full report will be available from 9 am ET Tuesday, November 19 at www.iclr.org

About the Institute for Catastrophic Loss Reduction

Established in 1997 by Canada's property and casualty insurers, the Institute for Catastrophic Loss Reduction is an independent, not-for-profit research institute based in Toronto and at Western University in London, Canada. The International Council for Science designated the Institute as an International Centre of Excellence in integrated research on disaster risk. The Institute is also a founding member of the Global Alliance of Disaster Research Institutes. The Institute's research staff are internationally recognized for pioneering work in a number of fields including wind and seismic engineering, atmospheric sciences, water resources engineering and economics. Multi-disciplined research is a foundation for the Institute's work to build communities more resilient to disasters.

SOURCE Institute for Catastrophic Loss Reduction

For further information: Media contact: Sophie Guilbault, Manager, Partnerships, cell 416 888 4865, sguilbault@iclr.org

Related Links

http://www.pacicc.com

