/R E P E A T -- October 5, World Teachers' Day - More than ever, let's put teachers first/

QUEBEC CITY, Oct. 4, 2023 /CNW/ - World Teachers' Day is celebrated yearly on October 5. Tomorrow's celebrations, though, will be taking place against a backdrop of glaring teacher shortages. The Fédération des syndicats de l'enseignement (FSE-CSQ) and the Quebec Professional Association of Teachers (QPAT-APEQ) will be speaking with one voice to express their gratitude for the essential work teachers do every day.

"The government is forever repeating that education is its top priority. But if we're really putting teachers first, thanks are far from enough. Teachers need to feel the Ministry's goodwill in everything it does, from the dialogue it must maintain with them as they keep our schools running every single day, to its full attention to their proposals for improvements to the system," said FSE-CSQ president Josée Scalabrini, who takes a fierce pride in the work done by the teachers she represents. "Teachers are demanding improved working conditions and respect for their professional autonomy so that they can keep on doing what they love to do: teach. And their voices really need to he heard."

"It can't be said too often: teachers do an extraordinary job every day. And they are professionals. In every teaching environment they are going above and beyond, striving to foster students' success every day, despite the current staff shortage. Enough empty promises. To keep our teachers' hopes alive, to show them that there's finally a light at the end of the tunnel, they urgently need better working conditions," said QPAT-APEQ president Steven Le Sueur.

The thousands of teachers that we at the FSE-CSQ and QPAT-APEQ represent have made it clear what they want:

Review class size and composition to better meet the needs of all students;

Ease their crushing workload so they can hold on;

Improve salaries to keep pace with inflation and attract new teachers to the profession;

Give their profession the esteem it deserves and recognize their autonomy and expertise, both of which have been undermined by recent government policies.

The FSE-CSQ and QPAT-APEQ are urging all students, parents and community members to take the time to thank our teachers for their commitment and to show our support for their ongoing mission.

World Teachers' Day was launched by UNESCO in 1994 and is celebrated on October 5 every year by teachers the world over. Participants include Education International (EI), of which the Centrale des syndicats du Québec (CSQ) is an active member.

Who We Are

The Fédération des syndicats de l'enseignement (FSE-CSQ) brings together 34 unions representing more than 87,000 teachers with school service centres and school boards across Quebec. Its membership includes teachers from all sectors: preschool, elementary, secondary, vocational training and adult general education. It is affiliated with the Centrale des syndicats du Québec (CSQ).

QPAT-APEQ is made up of 10 unions and represents more than 8,000 teachers from all educational sectors in Quebec's English-language school boards. It negotiates in collaboration with the FSE-CSQ and is a member of the Canadian Teachers' Federation (CTF).

