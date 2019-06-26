/R E P E A T -- Notice to the media - Government of Canada to announce project that supports healthy aging in New Brunswick/ Français
Jun 26, 2019, 05:00 ET
FREDERICTON, June 25, 2019 /CNW/ - On behalf of the Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Health, Member of Parliament, Matt DeCourcey will announce, in collaboration with the Province of New Brunswick, a new project under the New Brunswick Healthy Seniors Pilot Project.
The announcement will highlight initiatives that provide support for seniors in their homes, and communities and care facilities.
There will be a media availability immediately following the announcement.
Date
June 26, 2019
Time
11:00 a.m. (ADT)
Location
York Care Centre
100 Sunset Drive
Fredericton, New Brunswick
SOURCE Public Health Agency of Canada
For further information: Media Inquiries: Thierry Bélair, Office of Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Health, 613-957-0200; Media Relations, Public Health Agency of Canada, 613-957-2983, hc.media.sc@canada.ca
