/R E P E A T -- Notice to the media - Government of Canada to announce project that supports healthy aging in New Brunswick/

FREDERICTON, June 25, 2019 /CNW/ - On behalf of the Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Health, Member of Parliament, Matt DeCourcey will announce, in collaboration with the Province of New Brunswick, a new project under the New Brunswick Healthy Seniors Pilot Project.

The announcement will highlight initiatives that provide support for seniors in their homes, and communities and care facilities.

There will be a media availability immediately following the announcement.

Date

June 26, 2019

Time

11:00 a.m. (ADT)

Location

York Care Centre

100 Sunset Drive

Fredericton, New Brunswick

SOURCE Public Health Agency of Canada

For further information: Media Inquiries: Thierry Bélair, Office of Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Health, 613-957-0200; Media Relations, Public Health Agency of Canada, 613-957-2983, hc.media.sc@canada.ca