/R E P E A T -- Mothericity.com Has Launched Their Online Health & Wellness Platform for Parents/

"Parents feel more isolated than ever," said Tori Hamilton, BScN, RN, IBCLC, Founder of Mothericity.com. "It's time to put all of our resources and technology to good use and create the village that parents are lacking in our generation. Our team is passionate about using innovative technology to fill the gaps in maternal-child healthcare. Parents are looking for online health solutions."

Mothericity: The First Online Health & Wellness Platform for Every Aspect of Motherhood

Mothericity is the very first online platform to offer a one-stop-shop for health and wellness services tailored specifically for parents and their children. Though mothers continue to be the primary health decision-makers for their families, they are often overlooked in research studies and the healthcare sector overall. Mothericity provides a safe space for moms to connect with trustworthy service providers and resources, no matter where they live.

Services from Preconception to Parenting, All Provided Online to Parents Across Canada

Mothericity.com provides 11 different health and wellness services, all provided online to parents across Canada on their secure platform. Providers have been screened to work with vulnerable populations and are experienced in providing maternal-child care within their practice. Their team of experts include Registered Nurses, Dietitians, Lactation Consultants, Occupational Therapists, Speech Therapists, Social Workers, Pelvic Physiotherapists, Doulas and more. Canadian families can book their consults online according to their own schedule.

Founded November 1, 2019, Mothericity.com provides online consults, courses and articles to make quality information accessible to all Canadian families so they can take control of their health and wellness.

For more information on Mothericity - The First Online Platform for Every Aspect of Motherhood

https://mothericity.com

https://twitter.com/mothericity

https://facebook.com/mothericity

https://instagram.com/mothericity

https://linkedin.com/company/mothericity

SOURCE Mothericity

For further information: or for press inquiries, contact: Tori Hamilton, BScN, RN, IBCLC, hello@mothericity.com, (519) 386-7853

Related Links

https://mothericity.com/

