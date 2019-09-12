/R E P E A T -- Medical Aid In Dying : The Plaintiffs Will React To The Judgment on September 12th at 10:30/

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 11, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Plaintiffs Nicole Gladu and Jean Truchon will react tomorrow, alongside their attorney Mtre Jean-Pierre Ménard, to the judgment rendered today by the Hon. Christine Baudouin, from the Superior Court, regarding medical aid in dying. In this historical judgment, the Court followed the arguments of both plaintiffs and invalidated legislative provisions that limited access to medical aid in dying to people at the end of their lives or whose death is reasonably foreseeable.

Date : September 12th, 2019



Time : 10:30 pm



Location : Ménard, Martin avocats

4950 rue Hochelaga

Montreal QC H1V 1E8

SOURCE Ménard, Martin, avocats

For further information: 514 253-8044

