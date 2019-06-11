/R E P E A T -- Media Invitation - The Plant Odyssey - Trace the History of Evolution at Espace pour la Vie/

MONTRÉAL, May 28, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - On June 13, while The Plant Odyssey designers are putting the final touches to a fun-filled eight-station discovery path in the middle of the arboretum, come take a look at how our activity, research and artistic design experts have chosen to tell the fascinating story of the emergence of plants, all the way up to the beauty of flowers.

Visitors will be able to explore The Plant Odyssey path starting June 22.

Espace pour la vie's programming will focus on evolution throughout the year. At a time when nature is undergoing change at an accelerating rate, a better understanding of the diversity of the living beings that have developed over millions of years will hopefully foster greater respect for nature.

WHEN Thursday, June 13, at 10 a.m.



WHERE Jardin botanique de Montréal

Entrance through the reception centre

4101, rue Sherbrooke Est / Pay parking / Pie IX metro



WHAT • Meet the activity's designers

• Discuss the evolution of plants with our researcher, Simon Joly

• Photo opportunities!

RSVP required: IXION Communications

