/R E P E A T -- Media Invitation - The Plant Odyssey - Trace the History of Evolution at Espace pour la Vie/

Jun 11, 2019

MONTRÉAL, May 28, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - On June 13, while The Plant Odyssey designers are putting the final touches to a fun-filled eight-station discovery path in the middle of the arboretum, come take a look at how our activity, research and artistic design experts have chosen to tell the fascinating story of the emergence of plants, all the way up to the beauty of flowers.

Visitors will be able to explore The Plant Odyssey path starting June 22.

Espace pour la vie's programming will focus on evolution throughout the year. At a time when nature is undergoing change at an accelerating rate, a better understanding of the diversity of the living beings that have developed over millions of years will hopefully foster greater respect for nature.

WHEN

Thursday, June 13, at 10 a.m.


WHERE

Jardin botanique de Montréal
Entrance through the reception centre
4101, rue Sherbrooke Est / Pay parking / Pie IX metro


WHAT

Meet the activity's designers


 Discuss the evolution of plants with our researcher, Simon Joly

 Photo opportunities!

