/R E P E A T -- Media Invitation - Official launch of the festivities and program of 2019 Montréal Pride Festival, presented by TD in collaboration with Casino de Montréal/

MONTRÉAL, July 31, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ -The Organizing Committee of the Montréal Pride Festival invites you to a press conference on Monday, August 5, at the Espace C2 of the Fairmount Queen Elizabeth. Éric Pineault, President of Montréal Pride will be joined by the Grand marshals, Anan Bouapha, founder of Proud To Be Us Laos and advocate (Laos), Danny Godbout, activist, leader of the leather community, M. Cuir Montréal 2011, (Canada), Val Desjardins, LGBTQ+ advocate, entrepreneur, athlete and coach (Canada). Sandy Duperval, Montréal Pride's ambassador, will also be present.

In addition, Stephan Bourbonnais, Senior Vice President and regional Manager, Eastern Canada, TD Wealth, and Patrice Lavoie, Corporate Director, Public Affairs, Press Relations and Social Media, Loto-Québec, will be present to outline their involvement in the festivities Official Presenters of the event. The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie, will also be speaking.

The speakers will also present various aspects of the event program. The following artists will also be present: Ariane Moffat, Debbie Lynch White, King Melrose, Roxane Bruneau, La Bronze, Geneviève Leclerc, Florence K, Lost Heroes, Stéphanie Bédard, Kim Richardson, Annie Sama, Mathis Xavier, Michel Dorion, Rita Baga, Jimmy Moore, Wake Island, Stephan Grondin, Queerlesque and Afro Drag.

_____________________________________________________________________



Date: Monday, August 5, 2019



Location: Fairmont Le Reine Elizabeth

900 Boulevard René-Lévesque O, Montréal, QC H3B 4A5

21st floor



Time: Coffee break at 9:30 and Conference at 10:00 am ____________________________________________________________________

SOURCE Montréal Pride Celebrations

For further information: To confirm your presence: François Laberge, Montréal Pride, (514) 903-6193 ext. 3523, Cell. 514 779-6134, fl@fiertemtl.com; Nathalie Roy, Media Relations Consultant, (514) 889-3622, nathalie.roy@bell.net

Related Links

https://fiertemtl.com/

