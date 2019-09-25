/R E P E A T -- Media Invitation - Centennial College welcomes donated Ornge Sikorsky helicopter at Downsview Campus/

TORONTO, Sept. 17, 2019 /CNW/ - Centennial College's School of Transportation will formally recognize the donation of a decommissioned Sikorsky S-76A helicopter by Ontario's Ornge air ambulance service at an event at the college's Downsview Campus Centre for Aerospace and Aviation on September 25.

Some 500 students in Centennial's Aviation Technician and Aviation Technology programs will directly benefit from having the Sikorsky hull in the campus hangar, where they will use it for component and landing-gear inspection, wire bundle installation and inspection, and avionic systems installation and troubleshooting.

The helicopter joins the college's expanded fleet of aircraft at the Centre for Aerospace and Aviation, the new home of Centennial's aerospace technology programs located at the former site of de Havilland of Canada. The $72-million campus repurposes the historic building with selective demolition and new construction to create 12,700 square metres of instruction space, including classrooms, labs and workshops, two aircraft hangars, a library and faculty offices.

Representatives from Ornge and Centennial College, along with aviation technician students, will be on hand to speak with members of the media at the Sept. 25 event.

Photo Opportunity



Date/Time: Wednesday, September 25, 1:30 pm to 3 pm Location: Aircraft Hangar B, Centennial College Downsview Campus

65 Carl Hall Road, North York (Sheppard Ave west of Allen Rd.) Who: Dr. Andrew McCallum, President and CEO, Ornge

Alan McClelland, Dean, School of Transportation, Centennial College

SOURCE Centennial College

For further information: Media contact: Mark Toljagic, Communications Officer, 416-289-5000 ext. 7142, mobile 416-605-6012, mtoljagic@centennialcollege.ca

Related Links

http://www.centennialcollege.ca

