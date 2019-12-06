/R E P E A T -- Media Invitation - 19th Edition of Tremblant's 24h - December 6 to 8/

MONTREAL, Dec. 3, 2019 CNW Telbec/ - The 19th edition of Tremblant's 24h will be held this December 6 to 8 and the event is already seeing a record number of registered participants! The mountain will be thronged with 3,750 skiers, walkers and runners, all channelling their energy into one overriding goal: to collect $4.125 million for sick or needy children and thus beat last year's record total of $4,067,291.

The donation drive is still in full swing right now, and we're sensing just a wee bit of competitive frenzy between the 423 teams! Three teams are currently in the lead:

Jacob Strong - $257,739 : led by its captain, Karine Mainville , the mother of Jacob, whose story has touched many;

- : led by its captain, , the mother of Jacob, whose story has touched many; KIDS 4 KIDS - $72,053 : with their captain, Nicolas Delisle , this team grabbed the top spot last year and will stand on the podium again this time around;

- : with their captain, , this team grabbed the top spot last year and will stand on the podium again this time around; Cisco 2019 - $53,980 : who are seeing a way to make a real difference in the lives of thousands of children.

In multi-team rankings, we have:

Canada Vie with $125 925

with 925 Fondation Charles-Bruneau with $110,277

with Évolugen with $105,650

Reminder to anyone who hasn't yet donated, there's still time to contribute to this worthy cause.

Come experience this exciting, emotionally charged weekend that also features a variety of fun activities. Read on for the complete calendar of events:

Friday, December 6

Cision press room hours: 9:00AM to 6:00PM

Quartier Tremblant Base Camp, 2nd floor – Les équipiers 1 room

Kids First Tracks – 1:00 – 3:30PM

Assembly point: Onésime carpet

Join us as the sponsored children make the first tracks in the snow. This is a heartwarming activity in which the kids experience the magic of the 24h and many are putting on skis for the very first time. It's also an opportunity to chat with them and the event ambassadors, as well as to take some great photos.



BOREALE Party – 9:00PM – 1:00AM

Grand Manitou lodge – Mountain summit

The party that kicks off the weekend for participants! Great music provided by DJs Vinny Barrucco and Adam Greenberg with an appearance by Antoine Gratton.

Saturday, December 7

Cision press room hours: 6:00AM – 7:00PM

Quartier Tremblant – Base Camp, 2nd floor – Les équipiers 1 room



Official presentation of beneficiary foundations and sponsored children – 10:30AM

Quartier Tremblant – Base camp and live broadcast from Chalet des voyageurs

One of the emotional highlights of the weekend as kids and their families tell their stories. Very inspiring for participants as they prepare to start their 24-hour challenge. A chance to meet the families, the sponsored kids, participants and 24h ambassadors.

Official start of Tremblant's 24h

Marriott roundabout



11:15AM: Departure ceremony

11:45AM – Opening parade

12:00PM – Official starts of ski, walk, run and hybrid challenges



All Star Match - Kids and celebrities – 2:00PM

Quartier Tremblant – Base Camp



Outdoor concerts – Rogers Stage, foot of the slopes

(Media-reserved area in front of the stage; access on request)

8:00PM: The 24h House Band, under the direction of Mélissa Laverge, will play a medley of hits by the world's music legends. Mélissa shares the spotlight with musical guests Normand Brathwaite, Laurence Nerbonne, Damien Robitaille, Jorane, Antoine Gratton, David Laflèche, Geneviève Jodoin and more!

10:00PM – Alaclair Ensemble sets the roof on fire!

Sunday, December 8

Cision press room hours: 6:00AM to 3:00PM

Quartier Tremblant – Base Camp, 2nd floor – Les équipiers 1 room

Tremblant's 24h official countdown and medal awards – 10:00 – 11:30AM

In the transition zones

Closing celebrations – from 11:00AM, with Marie-Mai

Rogers Stage – foot of the slopes



Announcement of fundraising total – 12:15PM

Rogers Stage – foot of the slopes

Click here for full event program http://www.24htremblant.com/schedule

INFORMATION

WHAT 19th edition of Tremblant's 24h



WHEN From Friday, December 6 at 1:00PM to Sunday, December 8 at 3:00PM



WHERE Mont-Tremblant Resort The Cision press room is on the 2nd floor of Quartier Tremblant-Base Camp (formerly the Tremblant convention centre) – Les équipiers 1 room, 1000 chemin des Voyageurs, Mont-Tremblant (to the right of the Cabriolet).



WHO Tremblant's 24h ambassadors: Benoit Gagnon, Frédéric Plante, Lianne Laing, Alexandre Bilodeau, Philippe Fehmiu, Dominic Arpin, Anne-Marie Withenshaw, Erik Guay et Alexandre Despatie

Confirmed VIPs:

Pierre Bruneau, Paul Doucet, Philippe Branch, Mélanie Maynard, Marjorie Valée, Pierre-Marc Babin, Benoît Cosette, Philo Lirette, Martin Lemay, Phil Denis, Maxim Martin, Jean-Francois Guerin, Patrice Godin, Shannon King, Adam Greenburg and Vinny Barrucco

Guest artists: Alaclair Ensemble, Mélissa Lavergne, Marie-Mai, David Laflèche, Laurence Nerbonne, Jorane, Eloi Painchaud, Damien Robitaille, Normand Brathwaite, Geneviève Jodoin and Antoine Gratton

The media will have numerous opportunities for on-site photo sessions and interviews.

For more information, visit 24htremblant.com

Click here to access all the material : photos, videos

