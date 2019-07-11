/R E P E A T -- MEDIA ALERT- Home-grown Canadian talent showcased at 'Retail Innovation: Meet the Designers' panel discussion/
Jul 11, 2019, 09:00 ET
TORONTO, July 9, 2019 /CNW/ - In celebration of the Wear Canada Proud Pop-Up – the first Ravel by CF and CAFA partnership experience – Ravel by CF is proud to present the 'Retail Innovation: Meet the Designers' panel discussion. Panelists will speak to a unique narrative, tied to their own brand, and the importance of removing friction from the modern shopping experience.
On Friday, July 12th, media are invited to come to the Private Rooftop Terrace at Cadillac Fairview Tower to take in the panel and meet the designers. Photo and interview opportunities will be available onsite between 8:00 am – 9:30 am.
WHO: Ravel by CF and CAFA
Featuring:
- Shareen Kohli | Matt & Nat
- Corrine Anestopoulos | Biko
- Hilary MacMillan | Hilary MacMillan
- Mario Christian | NOGU
- Jose Ribau | Ravel by CF
- Vicky Milner | CAFA + Wear Canada Proud
WHAT: In celebration of the Wear Canada Proud Pop-Up – the first Ravel by CF and CAFA partnership experience – Ravel is proud to present the 'Retail Innovation: Meet the Designers' panel discussion. Panelists will speak to a unique narrative, tied to their own brand, and the importance of removing friction from the modern shopping experience
WHERE: Cadillac Fairview Tower | 20 Queen Street West, 5th floor | Private Rooftop Terrace
WHEN: Friday July 12th, 2019 | 8:00am - 9:30am
INTERVIEWS, VISUALS, PHOTO OPPORTUNITIES:
- Throughout the panel, there will be b-roll and photo opportunities
- After the panel, there will be time to conduct 1:1 interviews with panel participants
SOURCE Cadillac Fairview Corporation Limited
For further information: Meghan Edwards, North Strategic, meghan.edwards@northstrategic.com, 416-300-5720
Share this article