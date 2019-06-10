/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Unveiling of the 2019 Economic Health Index presented by PwC Canada/ Français
MONTRÉAL, June 6, 2019 /CNW/ - PwC Canada invites you to a private event, the unveiling of the 2019 Economic Health Index. This indicator, based on historical data covering more than 35 years, offers a diagnosis of the economic health of the province of Quebec.
New this year, we will take a look at the environment to understand Quebec and Canadian economies in their respective contexts.
On the agenda, the unveiling of the 2019 results and a panel with executive leaders from the business community and economists who will discuss Quebec's economic health and emerging trends:
- Pierre Fortin, Professor Emeritus of Economics at UQÀM
- Valérie Poulin, Chief of Economic Intelligence at Ville de Montréal
- Chantale Després, Sustainability Director, CN
- Martin Imbleau, Senior Vice President, Development, Communities, Corporate Affairs and Safety, Energir
DATE: Tuesday, June 11, 2019
TIME: 7:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.
LOCATION: PwC Montréal
1250 René-Lévesque Blvd. West
25th floor
Montréal, QC
H3B 4Y1
