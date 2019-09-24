/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Tuesday, Sept. 24: Climate Change Mobilization and White Pine Planting at Dawson College/

MONTREAL, Sept. 19, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The white pine is a symbol of peace, and planting a tree is one of the best things we can do to counteract climate change.

On Tuesday, Sept. 24, Dawson College will plant a 17-foot eastern white pine and share plans for our Dawson Earth Action Morning and Mobilization in support of the Global Climate Strike in Montreal on Friday, Sept. 27.

Date: Tuesday, Sept. 24

Location: Dawson College

3040 Sherbrooke Street West

Montreal H3Z 1A4

Outside near the Peace Garden (northwest corner of the grounds closer to the Sherbrooke and Wood intersection).

Time: 10:45 a.m.: Media event

Director General Richard Filion and the unions representing students, teachers, support staff and professionals of Dawson College will share our solidarity on the climate change issue and our concern for the environment. We will share plans for our Dawson Earth Action Morning beginning at 9 a.m. Sept. 27 before joining the Montreal march at noon in support of the Global Climate Strike.

, Montreal City Councillor and Acting Mayor, representing the Mayor of , Valérie Plante Tiawenti:non Canadian of Dawson's First Peoples' Centre will speak

First Peoples' Centre will speak There will be an opportunity to write something "to let go of" on seeded paper and plant it with the new white pine tree

Interviews available

**Prior to media event, open to media who wish to attend:

9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.: Tobacco Burning

Kanien'kehá:ka Storyteller and Sub-Chief Aronhiaies Herne, invited by the First Peoples' Centre, will lead Tobacco Burning (please no photos or videos) and inaugurate the white pine

10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.: Outdoor class lecture by Aronhiaies Herne about the Significance of the White Pine

The Journeys* class will be outside for this special event. *Journeys is a college transition program for Indigenous students.

