/R E P E A T - Media Advisory - This Halloween, UNICEF is back!/

Media are invited to the official UNICEF Canada announcement on Monday September 23

TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - UNICEF Canada is calling on all goblins, ghouls and ghosts to join us as we take back Halloween with an innovative campaign designed for today's kids, empowering them to change the world on their terms. Kids helping kids.

On Monday, September 23rd, UNICEF Canada invites members of the media to join them as they make a major announcement about an all-new campaign that will have girls and boys from coast-to-coast eager to put on their superhero caps and capes to support those who need it the most.

The lively event includes UNICEF Canada's newest and youngest ambassadors, GFORCE, a musical group of five girls from the GTA who took America's Got Talent by storm.

WHO:

UNICEF Canada CEO David Morley

Chief Program Officer Rowena Pinto

GFORCE – a musical entertainment group of five girls aged 10-12

Grade 5 students at Broadlands Public School

WHERE:

Broadlands Public School, 106 Broadlands Blvd, North York, ON

WHEN:

Monday, September 23 at 10 AM EST (please arrive at 9:45 AM )

at (please arrive at ) Event concludes at 10:20 AM followed by on-site interview opportunities (French & English)

VISUALS:

Photos of GFORCE interacting with a group of costumed Grade 5 students and UNICEF Canada leadership

A gym full of students celebrating UNICEF's new campaign

First look at life-sized campaign creative materials

Videography and live streaming of the event are welcome

About UNICEF

UNICEF is the world's leading humanitarian organization focused on children. We work in the most challenging areas to provide protection, healthcare and immunizations, education, safe water and sanitation and nutrition. As part of the United Nations, our unrivaled reach spans more than 190 countries and territories, ensuring we are on the ground to help the most disadvantaged children. While part of the UN system, UNICEF relies entirely on voluntary donations to finance our live-saving work. Please visit unicef.ca and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

