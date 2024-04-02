GASPÉ, QC, March 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Emily Roberts, elected councillor of the Nation Micmac de Gespeg, together with the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and Member of Parliament for Gaspésie–Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine, will hold a press conference to announce the signing of an agreement concerning Forillon National Park.

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier will be there on behalf of the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada.

The organizations that are making the April 3 announcement. (CNW Group/Parks Canada (HQ))

Date: Wednesday, April 3, 2024



Time: The event starts at 10:30 a.m. (EDT)

Media are asked to arrive by 10:15 a.m.



Location: Gaspé, Quebec***



R.S.V.P. No later than Tuesday, April 2, 2024, 12 p.m. (EDT)

*** The location where the event will take place will be confirmed only to accredited media representatives, Tuesday, April 2. Media representatives who wish to attend the event are requested to contact Marie-Anne Laliberté by email at: [email protected]

Marie-Anne Laliberté, Public Relations and Communications Officer, Gaspésie Field Unit, Parks Canada, [email protected], 418-355-4298