/R E P E A T -- Media advisory - The Climate Aviation Coalition will draw attention to the aviation industry's arbitrary privileges and it's important contribution to global heating/

MONTREAL, Sept. 23, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The Climate Aviation Coalition, a pan-Canadian coalition regrouping several grassroots and environmental organizations, will make a statement related to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) triennal assembly starting in Montreal on September 24th. The Coalition is joining a vast global movement which is demanding that the aviation industry reduce drastically its greenhouse gas emissions.

The Coalition will draw attention to the aviation industry's arbitrary privileges and it's important contribution to global heating.

The Climate Aviation Coalition consists of : Le Pacte pour la Transition, Rapid Decarbonization Group, Greenpeace Canada, Extinction Rebellion Quebec, La Planète s'invite au parlement, La planète s'invite à l'université, Devoir environnemental collectif (dec), Pour le futur, Les Pollués de Montréal-Trudeau, Flight Free Canada, Land Over Landings, Mouvement écocitoyen UNEplanète.

Date:

Tuesday, September 24th, 2019

Time:

1:30PM

Location:

Maison du développement durable, 50, rue Ste-Catherine Ouest, Montréal, H2X 3V4, Salle Sainte-Catherine

Who:

Dominic Champagne, Le Pacte pour la Transition

Anthony Garoufalis-Auger, Extinction Rebellion Quebec

Patrick Bonin, Greenpeace Canada

Violaine Brisebois-Lavoie, La Planète s'invite au parlement

Ashley Torres, La Planète s'invite à l'université

SOURCE Climate Aviation Coalition

For further information: Rosemonde Communications, Rosemonde Gingras, rosemonde@rosemondecommunications.com; 514-458-8355