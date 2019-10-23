/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Si l'Oratoire m'était conté, a unique free show at Saint Joseph's Oratory/

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 21, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Saint Joseph's Oratory of Mount Royal and its Foundation are pleased to invite you to a unique free show presented in French: Si l'Oratoire m'était conté, on Thursday, October 24 at 7:00 p.m.

Created and hosted by actor Jean-François Porlier, the show chronicles big and small moments from the Oratory's 115-year history in music and images.

In addition to a wealth of anecdotes, Si l'Oratoire m'était conté will feature a string quartet, the Petits Chanteurs du Mont-Royal choir and Vincent Boucher, titular organist of the Oratory and harpsichordist for the event. The show will also include a nod to the unforgettable performance by the band Offenbach.

This event will officially launch the Saint Joseph Oratory's public fundraising campaign. The Oratory hopes to raise the one million dollars needed to complete its major construction project, including a new observatory that will become Montréal's highest viewpoint.

WHAT: Si l'Oratoire m'était conté free show WHEN: Thursday, October 24 6:00 p.m.: Basilica opens to the general public

6:30 p.m.: Organ concert as the audience enters

7:00 to 8:00 p.m.: Show WHO: Jean-François Porlier, actor

The Petits Chanteurs du Mont-Royal choir under the musical direction of Philippe Ostiguy

Vincent Boucher, organist and harpischordist

String quartet

Special guest WHERE: Basilica of Saint Joseph's Oratory of Mount Royal 3800 Queen-Mary Road, Montréal

For more information: Si l'Oratoire m'était conté

