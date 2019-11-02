/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Residents Of Mississauga's Kingsbridge Community To Demonstrate Against Planned Metrolinx Transformer/

WHO: Concerned residents of Kingsbridge WHAT: A demonstration against Metrolinx plans to place a transformer in their community WHEN: Sunday, November 3, 1:00 to 4:00 pm WHERE: The parking lot of 20 Kingsbridge Circle, Mississauga

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 29, 2019 /CNW/ - On Sunday, November 3rd, 2019, the residents of Kingsbridge in Central Mississauga will demonstrate against plans by Metrolinx, Ontario's regional transportation agency, to place a giant transformer in the middle of their neighbourhood.

The residents will express their opposition by displaying a colourful, actual size model of the unit – constructed with 36 large shipping containers – and displaying it in the location where the transformer is slated to go, the parking lot of 20 Kingsbridge Garden Circle, Mississauga.

"This site is surrounded by nine (9) large condominium buildings," says community spokesperson Grant Gorchynski. "It's insane that Metrolinx wants to construct a hulking, dangerous transformer in the centre of a thriving residential and commercial neighbourhood. We constructed our model to show just how large and overwhelming this monstrosity would be. It makes no sense on any level. We're determined to stop it."

The planned transformer would be part of the 18-kilometre Hurontario LRT, which will connect the Port Credit GO Station in Mississauga to the Gateway Terminal in Brampton. It's scheduled for completion in the fall of 2024.

Metrolinx has designated 19 LRT stations. Kingsbridge, one of the most densely-populated communities along the route with a population of more than 10,000, isn't one of them. A community action group –Kingsbridge Matters– is working to get one.

"Metrolinx is not only ignoring the transit needs of Kingsbridge, it's further victimizing the people of this community by planning to drop a giant transformer here," says Gorchynski. "That will present significant health and safety hazards, and sharply reduce the value of homes and businesses in the community."

The people of Kingsbridge have had enough. They're demanding fairness for their community.

"We're expecting a large gathering on the afternoon of Sunday, November 3," says Gorchynski. "Artists have been invited to paint the containers, and there will be food, games and activities for the entire family. We're coming together to celebrate our community – and fight this transformer."

