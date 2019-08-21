/R E P E A T -- Media advisory - Press conference - Cricket gets its own space in CDN-NDG/ Français
Aug 21, 2019, 07:00 ET
MONTRÉAL, Aug. 20, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Sue Montgomery, Mayor of the borough of Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce (CDN‑NDG), will inaugurate the new cricket field specially designed for this sport. Players from various cricket leagues will also participate in the event. A simulated cricket match is planned.
WHERE:
Parc Van Horne
WHEN:
Wednesday, August 21, 2019
SOURCE Ville de Montréal - Arrondissement de Côte-des-Neiges - Notre-Dame-de-Grâce
For further information: Sophie Paquet, Communications Manager, Borough of CDN-NDG, 514 463-0393
