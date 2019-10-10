/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - PortsToronto to Launch Second Phase of Seabin Pilot Program in Toronto's Inner Harbour/

TORONTO, Oct. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - Following the success of this summer's Seabin Pilot Program at Toronto's Outer Harbour Marina, PortsToronto is launching phase two of the project in Toronto's inner harbour. As part of the launch, media are invited to historic Pier 6 on Thursday, October 10 at 10:00 a.m. to learn more about the findings from Canada's first commercial installation of Seabins at the Outer Harbour Marina and what the second phase of the program has in store, including new Seabins and an exciting new partnership with the University of Toronto Trash Team.

What: Media are invited to join PortsToronto Chief Executive Officer, Geoffrey Wilson, Ontario Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks, the Honourable Jeff Yurek and Dr. Chelsea Rochman of the University of Toronto Trash Team to learn more about the Seabin Pilot Program, which aims to reduce litter such as single-use plastics and microplastics from our waterways. Media will have the opportunity to view a live Seabin demonstration and capture b-roll of some of the materials captured by the bins



Where: Pier 6, York Street Slip at 145 Queens Quay West, Toronto (BeaverTails Pastry)



When: Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 10:00 a.m



NOTE: Portions of the event will be outdoors so please dress accordingly. Light

refreshments will be served

For more information on PortsToronto's Seabin pilot program, visit portstoronto.com.

