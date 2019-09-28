/R E P E A T -- MEDIA ADVISORY/PHOTO OP - Make the most of the Ontario Science Centre's two-day birthday weekend with tried and tested tips/

Ontario Science Centre

Sep 28, 2019, 08:00 ET

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - It's time for the Ontario Science Centre's 50th Birthday Community Weekend, a two-day birthday celebration offered for the community, presented by TELUS®. On Saturday, September 28 and Sunday, September 29, the Science Centre offers free general admission to celebrate half a century of hands-on science fun. While general admission is free for the weekend, parking, IMAX® films and food services are not included. Visitors are encouraged to make the most of their visit by following these tried and tested tips:

  • Beat the parking lot lines by taking the TTC! Kids under 12 ride for free.
  • Taking your car? A reminder that parking is limited. Plan to arrive early, check Eglinton Crosstown construction updates and have $10 at-the-ready to park.
  • Sit back, relax and enjoy a film on the Centre's immersive IMAX Dome screen for $9 per ticket. There's one family-friendly film every hour from 11 a.m.
  • Bring reusable water bottles to fill up at one of the many water refill stations.
  • With six levels of interactive fun, the Centre's a big space. Wear comfy kicks and get your steps in!

For the full birthday weekend lineup, including activity descriptions and times, please visit OntarioScienceCentre.ca. https://www.ontariosciencecentre.ca/communityweekend/

What:

50th Birthday Community Weekend, presented by TELUS



Who:

Maurice Bitran, PhD, CEO and Chief Science Officer, Ontario Science Centre

Catherine Harris, Manager, Hosts, Ontario Science Centre

Kevin Von Appen, Director, Science Communication, Ontario Science Centre


When:

Saturday, September 28 and Sunday, September 29


10 a.m. – 5 p.m.



Where:

Ontario Science Centre

770 Don Mills Road, Toronto, ON

Please enter via the main entrance.

The 50th Birthday Community Weekend is financially assisted by the Ontario Cultural Attractions Fund, a program of the Government of Ontario through the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sport, administered by the Ontario Cultural Attractions Fund Corporation.

For further information: Media contact (Saturday): Vanessa Lu, Senior Communications Advisor, c: 416-738-9067, vanessa.lu@osc.on.ca; Media contact (Sunday): Alicia Farrow, Vice-President, Marketing & Strategic Communications, c: 416-676-5988, alicia.farrow@osc.on.ca

