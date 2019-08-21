/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Parliamentary Secretary Jones to make announcement on updates to the Nutrition North Program/ Français
Aug 21, 2019, 08:00 ET
CAMBRIDGE BAY, NU, Aug. 20, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important announcement on updates to the Nutrition North Canada program with Yvonne Jones, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Intergovernmental and Northern Affairs and Internal Trade, on behalf of the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations.
Journalists are invited to call-in to a technical briefing before the announcement with officials from Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs.
Journalists can register to participate in the teleconference by contacting Media Relations at Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada.
Date: August 21, 2019
Time:
Technical briefing: 1 p.m. (MDT)
Announcement: 1:30 p.m. (MDT)
Where: Luke Novoligak Community Hall
14 Omingmak Street
Cambridge Bay, NU
SOURCE Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada (CIRNAC)
For further information: Matthew Dillon-Leitch, Director of Communications, Office of the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, 819-997-0002; CIRNAC Media Relations, 819-934-2302, RCAANC.media.CIRNAC@canada.ca
