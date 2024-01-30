Attention assignment desks, editors, and reporters

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - On Wednesday, January 31, 2024, OSFI Assistant Superintendent Tolga Yalkin will deliver remarks and answer questions during a virtual media briefing.

The event will provide details on the release of OSFI's final Integrity and Security Guideline.

Simultaneous interpretation will be available.

What: Media briefing, including a live Q&A

Time: Wednesday, January 31, 2024, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. (ET)

Where: Via Zoom videoconference

Registration: Reporters can register for this briefing by emailing [email protected] by January 30 at 5:00 p.m. (ET). OSFI will provide videoconference dial-in details upon registration.

SOURCE Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions

For further information: OSFI Media Relations, [email protected], 343-550-9373