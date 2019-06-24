/R E P E A T -- MEDIA ADVISORY - OPSEU rally in support of vulnerable kids and the Ottawa Children's Aid Society/

OTTAWA, June 21, 2019 /CNW/ - OPSEU members from the Children's Aid Society of Ottawa will be rallying in support of the children and families they serve as the Ford government makes devastating cuts to children's aid societies across the province. As part of the nearly $100 million in cuts to children's aid and youth justice this year, the Children's Aid Society of Ottawa has already had to cut its Family Support Program which aims to keep families together. The loss of funding also means staff cuts, resulting in ever-increasing caseloads for the workers who remain.

"Cuts to children's aid societies only make a bad situation worse for vulnerable children who rely on public services," said OPSEU President Warren (Smokey) Thomas. "We need to stand up for the kids and for the frontline workers who deliver these critical services."

WHAT: OPSEU Local 454 holding community rally about cuts to Ontario's children's aid societies WHEN: Monday June 24, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. WHERE: Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services building:

347 Preston Street, Ottawa

Children who are suffering from abuse and neglect rely on the critical services and protection provided by the Ottawa Children's Aid Society and the members of OPSEU Local 454. Cuts to these services put kids at risk of not getting the care they need and not having a chance to strengthen ties with their families.

