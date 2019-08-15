/R E P E A T -- MEDIA ADVISORY - OPSEU rally for public autism services now!/

OTTAWA, Aug. 14, 2019 /CNW/ - OPSEU members will be rallying in Ottawa to tell the Ford government that children with autism have a right to access high-quality public autism services now – not later. Even though the Ford government recently back-tracked on its changes to the Ontario Autism Program, details are sketchy about the new plan which won't be in place until April 2020 at the earliest.

"The Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services should not be the only ministry involved in the Ontario Autism Program," said OPSEU President Warren (Smokey) Thomas. "Autism therapy is health care so the Ministry of Health needs to come on board - as does the Ministry of Education so we can get more educational assistants and behaviour therapists in the classroom."

WHAT: OPSEU Local 454 rally in support of public autism services

WHEN: Thursday August 15, 2019 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

WHERE: Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services building: 347 Preston St., Ottawa

"Children with autism have a right to access high-quality public autism therapy just as they do for their other health care needs," said OPSEU President Warren (Smokey) Thomas. "They don't have time to waste waiting around for the government to take action."

