Sep 23, 2022, 08:00 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Marcus Powlowski, Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay–Rainy River, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, will make a funding announcement at the Confederation College of Applied Arts and Technology to increase the college's capacity to achieve renewable energy, a net-zero facility and curriculum goals in Thunder Bay.
Media availability will follow.
Date: Friday, September 23, 2022
Time: 10 a.m. ET
Location: Confederation College
Room 211, McIntyre Building
950 William Street
Thunder Bay, Ontario P7B 0E5
For further information: Media may contact: Media Relations, Natural Resources Canada, Ottawa, 343-292-6100, [email protected]; Keean Nembhard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Natural Resources, 613-323-7892, [email protected]
