TEESWATER, ON, July 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Lloyd Longfield, Member of Parliament for Guelph, Ontario, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources; Joanne Vanderheyden, past President of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities; and Robert Buckle, Mayor of the Municipality of South Bruce, will make a water system investment announcement in Teeswater, Ontario.

A media availability will follow.

Date: Wednesday, July 13, 2022 Time: 9 a.m. EDT Location: 254 Side Road 10

Teeswater, Ontario





Note: Those who wish to attend are asked to respect provincial public health guidance. Please do not attend the event if you are feeling unwell or experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19.

Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan ( http://twitter.com/nrcan )

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

For further information: Media may contact: Media Relations, Natural Resources Canada, Ottawa, 343-292-6100, [email protected]; Keean Nembhard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Natural Resources, 613-323-7892, [email protected]