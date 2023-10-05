OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 4, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Arif Virani, P.C., M.P., Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, Sameer Zuberi, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, and Iqra Khalid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of National Revenue, will make a funding announcement on increasing access to justice for Muslim communities in Ontario and Manitoba.

Date: Thursday, October 5, 2023



Time: 10:45 a.m. (ET)



Location: Room 325, Wellington Building

180 Wellington Street

Ottawa, Ontario

Participation in the question and answer portion of this event is in person or via Zoom, and is for accredited members of the Press Gallery only. Media who are not members of the Press Gallery may contact [email protected] for temporary access.

SOURCE Department of Justice Canada

For further information: Chantalle Aubertin, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Justice, 613-992-6568, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Department of Justice Canada, 613-957-4207, [email protected]