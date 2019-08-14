/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Tassi will visit WoodGreen Community Services to highlight the Government of Canada's commitment to seniors/

OTTAWA, Aug. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister of Seniors, will visit an organization that is helping to reduce social isolation among seniors.

A photo opportunity and media availability will follow the announcement.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

DATE: Wednesday, August 14, 2019



TIME: 9:15 a.m.



PLACE : WoodGreen Community Services

721 Broadview Avenue, Main Floor

Toronto, Ontario

