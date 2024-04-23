/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Sudds to highlight Budget 2024: Fairness for Every Generation investments in Thunder Bay/ Français
Apr 23, 2024, 07:00 ET
GATINEAU, QC, April 22, 2024 /CNW/ - The Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Jenna Sudds, will make an announcement regarding Indigenous reconciliation.
A media availability will follow the announcement.
Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.
Date:
Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Time:
2:00 p.m. EDT
Place:
Lakehead University (Agora)
955 Oliver Road
Thunder Bay, Ontario
To register, contact [email protected] with your name and media outlet before 1:30 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.
For further information: (media only): Soraya Lemur, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]
