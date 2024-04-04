GATINEAU, QC, April 3, 2024 /CNW/ - The Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Jenna Sudds, and the Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, Steven MacKinnon will be in Ottawa to make an important announcement on housing.

A media availability will follow the announcement.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

Date: Thursday, April 4, 2024 Time: 12:15 p.m. EDT



Place: Beaver Barracks Redevelopment 464 Metcalfe Road Ottawa, Ontario

To register, contact [email protected] with your name and media outlet before 11:15 a.m. EDT on Thursday, April 4, 2024.

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

For further information: Soraya Lemur, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Jenna Sudds, [email protected]