/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Sudds and Minister MacKinnon to make housing announcement/ Français

News provided by

Employment and Social Development Canada

Apr 04, 2024, 07:00 ET

GATINEAU, QC, April 3, 2024 /CNW/ - The Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Jenna Sudds, and the Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, Steven MacKinnon will be in Ottawa to make an important announcement on housing.

A media availability will follow the announcement.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

Date:

Thursday, April 4, 2024

 

Time:

12:15 p.m. EDT


Place:

Beaver Barracks Redevelopment

464 Metcalfe Road

Ottawa, Ontario

To register, contact [email protected] with your name and media outlet before 11:15 a.m. EDT on Thursday, April 4, 2024.

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

For further information: Soraya Lemur, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Jenna Sudds, [email protected]

Organization Profile

Employment and Social Development Canada