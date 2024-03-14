The Minister of Canadian Heritage will meet with members of the Indigenous audiovisual sector in Montréal to make an announcement about the Indigenous Screen Office

GATINEAU, QC, March 13, 2024 /CNW/ - The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage, will meet with members of the Indigenous audiovisual sector in Montréal on Thursday to discuss developments in the sector and the Indigenous Screen Office.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

DATE:

Thursday, March 14, 2024

TIME:

2:00 p.m.

Journalists who wish to attend must confirm their participation by sending their full name and the name of their organization to [email protected] by noon on Wednesday, March 13. Details on how to attend will be provided afterward.

