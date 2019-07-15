/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Sohi to make coding and digital skills announcement in Edmonton/ Français
Jul 15, 2019, 08:00 ET
EDMONTON, July 14, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Natural Resources, will make an announcement on how the Government of Canada is ensuring young Canadians have the right skills for the jobs of tomorrow.
|
Date:
|
Monday, July 15, 2019
|
Time:
|
1:00 p.m. (MT)
|
Location:
|
Mill Woods Branch, Edmonton Public Library
|
2610 Hewes Way NW
|
Edmonton, Alberta
SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
For further information: Dani Keenan, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, 343-291-1710; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, 343-291-1777, ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca
