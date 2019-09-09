/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Rodriguez to Attend the Toronto International Film Festival/

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, will attend the Toronto International Film Festival

TORONTO, Sept. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, will attend various events at the Toronto International Film Festival on Monday to share the Government of Canada's vision and show his support for this country's cultural and creative industries.

Please note that the following details are subject to change. All times are local.

Monday, September 9, 2019

Indigenous Screen Office and Indigenous Creators Breakfast

TIME: 11:15 a.m

PLACE: TIFF Bell Lightbox, 350 King Street West

Closed to media

Visit to Nia Centre for the Arts

TIME: 2:00 p.m.

PLACE: 524 Oakwood Avenue (at Vaughan)

Open to media

Documentary Organization of Canada Meeting

TIME: 2:15 p.m.

PLACE: TOCA, 181 Wellington Street West (at Simcoe)

Closed to media

David Foster: Off the Record Premiere

TIME: 5:00 p.m

PLACE: Elgin Theatre, 189 Yonge Street (at Queen)

Open to media

TIFF's Inaugural Tribute Gala Cocktail Reception

TIME: 7:15 p.m.

PLACE: Fairmont Royal York, 100 Front Street West (at York)

Open to media

