/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Qualtrough will announce how the Government of Canada is improving accessibility for persons with disabilities in Quebec/

GATINEAU, QC, May 29, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Accessibility, will announce how the Government of Canada is helping to create opportunities for participation in community activities, programs and services for persons with disabilities in Quebec.

A photo opportunity and media availability will follow the announcement.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local .

DATE : Thursday, May 30, 2019



TIME : 1:15 p.m.



PLACE : Atwater Library and Computer

Centre

1200 Atwater Avenue

Westmount, Quebec

