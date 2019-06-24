/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister of Veterans Affairs Commendation awarded to dedicated Canadians/

OTTAWA, June 21, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, will present the Minister of Veterans Affairs Commendation to six recipients from Eastern Ontario and Western Quebec for their service and care to Canadian Veterans, and their dedication to remembrance.

Location: Lord Elgin Hotel (Lady Elgin Room)

100 Elgin Street

Ottawa, ON



Date: Monday, June 24, 2019



Time: 11:30 EST

Media are requested to arrive by 11:15

The Minister of Veterans Affairs Commendation is awarded annually to exceptional Canadians who have contributed in an exemplary manner to the care and well-being of Veterans, and/or to the remembrance of Veterans' sacrifices and achievements.

