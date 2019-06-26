/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister of Science and Sport Kirsty Duncan to celebrate the completion of an infrastructure project at the University of Windsor/

WINDSOR, ON, June 25, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science and Sport, will be at the University of Windsor tomorrow on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, to celebrate an infrastructure project supported through the Post-Secondary Institutions Strategic Investment Fund.

Date: Wednesday, June 26, 2019



Time: 11:15 a.m.



Location: University of Windsor

Essex Centre of Research (CORe)

401 Sunset Avenue

Windsor, Ontario

