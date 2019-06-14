/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister of Science and Sport Kirsty Duncan to announce major investments in Canada Research Chairs/ Français
Jun 14, 2019, 11:30 ET
VICTORIA, June 13, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science and Sport, will announce major investments in the Canada Research Chairs Program. The program attracts and retains the world's best and brightest research talent at universities across Canada.
The Minister will be joined by new and renewed Canada Research Chairs at the University of Victoria for the announcement.
|
Date:
|
Friday, June 14, 2019
|
Time:
|
9:15 a.m. Pacific
|
Location:
|
University of Victoria
|
Michael Williams Building
|
3800 Finnerty Rd.
|
Victoria, British Columbia
Members of the media wishing to cover the event are asked to confirm their attendance in advance with the University of Victoria's media office at dhelm@uvic.ca
Follow Canada's research funding agencies on Twitter: @CIHR_IRSC, @NSERC_CRSNG, @SSHRC_CRSH and @InnovationCA
Follow Canadian science news on social media @CDNScience: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook
Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on Twitter: @ISED_CA
Follow the Canada Research Chairs Program on Twitter: @CRC_CRC
SOURCE Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada
For further information: Daniele Medlej, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Science and Sport, 343-291-4204, daniele.medlej@canada.ca; Denise Helm, Director of Media Relations and Public Affairs, University of Victoria, 250-721-7656, dhelm@uvic.ca; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, 343-291-1777, ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca; Anne-Marie Brügger, Senior Advisor, Inter-agency Communications, Canada Research Chairs Program/Tri-agency Institutional Programs Secretariat (administered by the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council), 613-222-4833, anne-marie.brugger@sshrc-crsh.gc.ca
Share this article