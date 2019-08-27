/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Ng to announce support for young entrepreneurs and meet with small business owners/

NORTH VANCOUVER, Aug. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, will be in North Vancouver to highlight Government of Canada support for young entrepreneurs. She will then deliver remarks to the Burnaby Board of Trade and participate in a discussion on small business, export and women in business. She will be joined by Terry Beech, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Transport and Member of Parliament for Burnaby North–Seymour.

Event: Announcement related to Futurpreneur



Date: Tuesday, August 27, 2019



Time: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.



Location: Sons of Vancouver Distillery

1431 Crown Street

North Vancouver, British Columbia



Event: Discussion with Burnaby Board of Trade



Date: Tuesday, August 27, 2019



Time: 2:00 to 3:30 p.m.



Location: Executive Suites Hotel and Conference Centre

Pavilion Room

4201 Lougheed Highway

Burnaby, British Columbia

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

For further information: Corinne Havard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, corinne.havard@canada.ca; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, 343-291-1777, ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca

